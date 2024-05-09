Accent Rome Study Center- Faculty position in faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology Spring 2025
Accent Global Learning-Rome Study center, invites applications for a faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology. The initial appointment is for one course (topic: Social Psychology and Choices for Well-being) for the Spring 2025 Quarter program with the possibility of repeating the course annually in both spring, fall and summer quarters.
More details available here www.accentglobal.com/careers
Send an email
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager
School Director/DOS British school Eur
Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi
Budget Coordinator – Florence, Italy