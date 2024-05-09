18.2 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 09 May 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Accent Rome Study Center- Faculty position in faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology Spring 2025
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Accent Rome Study Center- Faculty position in faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology Spring 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Accent Global Learning-Rome Study center, invites applications for a faculty position in Social and Developmental Pychology. The initial appointment is for one course (topic: Social Psychology and Choices for Well-being) for the Spring 2025 Quarter program with the possibility of repeating the course annually in both spring, fall and summer quarters.

More details available here www.accentglobal.com/careers

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

The Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring – Office Manager

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

School Director/DOS British school Eur

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Services Jobs wanted Jobs vacant Exchanges

Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Looking for cleaning lady

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Remote Customer Care Agent in TOURISM

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHER

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking a Science Laboratory Technician

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Primary Years Programme (PYP) Classroom Teacher - IMMEDIATE START - Temporary position

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -