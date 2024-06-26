Accademia Linguistica Trinity School seeking DOS

is recruiting to fill the role of DOS. The ideal candidate will have a university degree, DELTA, extensive experience teaching in a variety of contexts and will be fluent in Italian. Previous expereince in this role preferred. Please send cv to: coordinators1@trinityschool.it
General Info
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
AUR is seeking adjunct faculty to teach courses in our composition sequence
AUR Seeking Adjunct Faculty: Geographic Information Systems
JCU Web Communications Assistant
Incredible villa in Formello near St. George's School