Accademia Linguistica Trinity School seeking DOS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

is recruiting to fill the role of DOS. The ideal candidate will have a university degree, DELTA, extensive experience teaching in a variety of contexts and will be fluent in Italian. Previous expereince in this role preferred. Please send cv to: coordinators1@trinityschool.it

General Info

Email address coordinators1@trinityschool.it
