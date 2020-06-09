2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio

Ponte Testaccio - via degli Stradivari - We have a delightful, fully furnished apartment just accross the Ponte Testaccio renting to expats ONLY. It is 120m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential building with elevator. It has been completely remodeled and is elegantly furnished. It has a long balcony the length of the flat. It's made up of a living room with open kitchen, dining room, 2 large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 is ensuite in master bedroom). A/C in entire flat. Real parquet flooring. There is plenty of storage space throughout the flat. Monthly rent: €1800 + condominium and centralized heating. For more information and/or appointments, please contact Bonnie Rose-Zanni (American) at +393474009753 (WhatsApp & WeChat) or write to: info@immobiliarezanni.com. Real Estate Agency Finder's Fee Applied Separately

General Info

Price info €1800 + condominium
Address Via Pietro Romani 170
Email address info@immobiliarezanni.com
Image Gallery
1 of 12
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 1
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 1
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 2
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 2
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 3
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 3
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 4
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 4
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 5
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 5
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 6
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 6
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 7
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 7
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 8
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 8
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 9
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 9
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 10
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 10
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 11
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 11
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 12
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 12
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 1
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 2
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 3
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 4
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 5
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 6
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 7
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 8
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 9
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 10
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 11
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio - image 12

View on Map

2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio

Via Pietro Romani 170
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70825
Previous article Babysitting/Domestic job
Next article English mother tongue teacher Kindergarten

RELATED ARTICLES

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Accommodation vacant in town Short lets

Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona

Learn Italian online at Italiaidea
Accommodation vacant in town

Learn Italian online at Italiaidea

FOR RENT: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Piazza Trilussa, Trastevere
Accommodation vacant in town

FOR RENT: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Piazza Trilussa, Trastevere

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!
Accommodation vacant in town

Aventino - Incredible Penthouse!

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!
Accommodation vacant in town

Absolutely stunning 4-bedroom flat with fireplace & terrace!

Monti
Accommodation vacant in town

Monti

Apartment with garden close to FAO
Accommodation vacant in town

Apartment with garden close to FAO

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!
Accommodation vacant in town

1-bedroom fully furnished flat in heart of Rome!

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia
Accommodation vacant in town

Bright, 2-bedroom flat in Ostia

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -
Accommodation vacant in town

Townhouse in ranch just outside GRA -

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available
Accommodation vacant in town

Trastevere, 1-bedroom remodeled flat - Available

Looking for apartments for expats!!
Accommodation vacant in town

Looking for apartments for expats!!

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Accommodation vacant in town

Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY

To rent near Piazza Farnese
Accommodation vacant in town

To rent near Piazza Farnese