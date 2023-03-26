Urban Roots exhibition at Wunderkammern Gallery in Rome

Urban Roots at Wunderkammern Rome until 15 April.

Wunderkammern presents Urban Roots, an exhibition featuring some of the Italian and international artists who have contributed to the creation of the most significant works of urban art in recent years.

The participating artists at the gallery on Via Giulia include Blek Le Rat, D*Face, JonOne, Shepard Fairey, 2501, Sten Lex and Tellas, and many of the works on display have never been shown in Rome before.

Wunderkammern is a gallery based in Rome and Milan specialising in urban art and street art.

For full exhibition details see Wunderkammern website.