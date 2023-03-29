Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in April

April 2023 with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Pianist Grigory Sokolov performs music by Purcell and Mozart. 20.30, Sala Sinopoli.

Gloria! Fabio Biondi

6-8 April

Fabio Biondi conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with soprano Marie Lys and contralto Lucia Cirillo, performing Vivaldi's Gloria. 6 April 19.30, 7 April 20.30, 8 April 18.00. All concerts in Sala S. Cecilia.

The Shadow of the Tyrant

13-15 April

Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra, with soprano Asmik Grigorian, in The Shadow of the Tyrant, Ambrosini Dosàna nóva world premiere – new commission by Accademia di S. Cecilia, R. Strauss Vier letzte Lieder, and Šostakóvič Symphony No. 10. 13 April 19.30, 14 April 20.30, 15 April 18.00.

Family Concert

16 April

This Family Concert includes R. Strauss Sextet op. 85 from the opera Capriccio and Cajkovskji “Souvenir de Florence” op. 70. aimed at a broad audience particularly young people and preceded by "down-to-earth introductory chats that serve as straightforward, helpful listening guides." Concerts last an hour at most, without intermission. Introduction at 11.30, concert 12.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Maurizio Pollini

17 April

Pianist Maurizio Pollini performs music by Schönberg, Nono and Chopin. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia.

Bohemian Legends and Prayers

20-22 April

Conductor Jakub Hrůša conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra and choir, with soprano Kateřina Kněžíková, tenor Nicky Spence and bass Vito Priante, performing music by Dvořák and Janáček. 20 April 19.30. 21 April 20.30. 22 April 18.00. All concerts in Sala S. Cecilia.

Moliere in Music

27-29 April

Antonello Manacorda conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra, with Alessandro Carbonare on clarinet, performing music by Strauss, Brahms/Berio and Schubert. 27 April 19.30. 28 April 20.30. 29 April 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For full details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.