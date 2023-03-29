15.8 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 29 March 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in April
What's on Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia: Rome concerts in April

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

April 2023 with Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome.

Grigory Sokolov
3 April
Pianist Grigory Sokolov performs music by Purcell and Mozart. 20.30, Sala Sinopoli.

Gloria! Fabio Biondi
6-8 April
Fabio Biondi conducts the orchestra and chorus of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, with soprano Marie Lys and contralto Lucia Cirillo, performing Vivaldi's Gloria. 6 April 19.30, 7 April 20.30, 8 April 18.00. All concerts in Sala S. Cecilia.

The Shadow of the Tyrant
13-15 April
Sir Antonio Pappano conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra, with soprano Asmik Grigorian, in The Shadow of the Tyrant, Ambrosini Dosàna nóva world premiere – new commission by Accademia di S. Cecilia, R. Strauss Vier letzte Lieder, and Šostakóvič Symphony No. 10. 13 April 19.30, 14 April 20.30, 15 April 18.00.

Family Concert
16 April
This Family Concert includes R. Strauss Sextet op. 85 from the opera Capriccio and Cajkovskji “Souvenir de Florence” op. 70. aimed at a broad audience particularly young people and preceded by "down-to-earth introductory chats that serve as straightforward, helpful listening guides." Concerts last an hour at most, without intermission. Introduction at 11.30, concert 12.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

Maurizio Pollini
17 April
Pianist Maurizio Pollini performs music by Schönberg, Nono and Chopin. 20.30. Sala S. Cecilia.

Bohemian Legends and Prayers
20-22 April
Conductor Jakub Hrůša conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra and choir, with soprano Kateřina Kněžíková, tenor Nicky Spence and bass Vito Priante, performing music by Dvořák and Janáček. 20 April 19.30. 21 April 20.30. 22 April 18.00. All concerts in Sala S. Cecilia.

Moliere in Music
27-29 April
Antonello Manacorda conducts the S. Cecilia orchestra, with Alessandro Carbonare on clarinet, performing music by Strauss, Brahms/Berio and Schubert. 27 April 19.30. 28 April 20.30. 29 April 18.00. Sala S. Cecilia.

All concerts take place in the Auditorium Parco della Musica, Viale P. de Coubertin 30. For full details of tickets and performance times see S. Cecilia website.

Roccoforte 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Music

Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: March concerts in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: February concerts in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia: January concerts in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Rome concert by the Phonema Gospel Singers

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Santa Cecilia classical concerts in Rome in December

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Rome free concert for Santa Cecilia, patron saint of music

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in Rome: Elektra by Richard Strauss

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Music

Accademia di Santa Cecilia: World Peace Concert with Balkan Chamber Orchestra

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -