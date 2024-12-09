St George’s British International Step Up And Take Action

St George’s British International boasts an array of lunchtime and after-school Clubs, one of which is the newly formed Community In Action Club where two driven Senior School students, Lucas and Nathaniel, pioneered an initiative to clean up the areas surrounding their school campus.

Both Year 12 students showed their leadership skills by rallying their younger peers in the Junior School, and meticulously organised every step of the process.

They gathered essential tools for the clean-up including items such as trash-pickers, gloves, and visibility vests. In an effort to amplify the impact of their project and to raise awareness about the importance of cleanliness, Lucas and Nathaniel invited Mr Ribera, the local Councillor in charge of environmental policies in the La Storta vicinity, to discuss their project further.

They hoped this would endorse their initiative and encourage broader community participation. The students' commitment to improving their environment serves as a shining example to others.



By Lucas and Nathanael, Year 12 students:



“The cleanup was super successful as we managed to collect around nine full bags of garbage! In preparation for the cleanup we worked alongside Junior School students to write risk assessments, collaborated with external groups as the local Comune and prepared a presentation for the Key Stage 3 students. We distributed the equipment to each group consisting of one teacher and around four pupils. We would also like to thank the staff who made this happen.