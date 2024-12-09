Christmas 2024: Hotel de Russie Partners with Dolce&Gabbana

This holiday season, the Hotel de Russie, part of the Rocco Forte Hotels group, teams up with Dolce&Gabbana to bring a festive touch to the heart of Rome. The collaboration highlights Italian craftsmanship and style, creating a unique experience for visitors.

A Touch of Dolce&Gabbana

The hotel’s courtyard features a four-meter-tall Christmas tree, designed by Dolce&Gabbana. Decorated with golden tones, ceramic and glass ornaments, and colorful ribbons, the tree reflects the holiday spirit and the maison’s signature aesthetic. The design combines traditional elements with modern elegance, offering a warm welcome to guests.

Connecting Hotel and Boutique

The festive theme extends from the Hotel de Russie to Dolce&Gabbana’s boutique on Piazza di Spagna 94. For the season, the store presents a curated selection of clothing and accessories, emphasizing Italian design and craftsmanship.

Seasonal Décor by Sebastian Flowers Italy

Adding to the atmosphere, Sebastian Flowers Italy has provided the hotel’s decorations, from the illuminated façade to the vibrant red-and-gold lobby décor. These touches create a cohesive holiday theme throughout the property.

Festive Simplicity in the City

This collaboration between Hotel de Russie and Dolce&Gabbana offers a refined yet understated way to celebrate the holidays, blending traditional charm with contemporary style. It’s a festive nod to the Italian capital’s rich cultural and artistic heritage.