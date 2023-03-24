17.8 C
What's on Theatre

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages Billy Elliot the Musical

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages an Italian-language production of Billy Elliot the Musical, starting from 13 April, with shows at 20.30 and weekend matinees at 16.00.

Based on Stephen Daldry's hit 2000 movie of the same name, the coming-of-age stage musical with music by Elton John tells the story of Billy, a boy who pursues his love for ballet against all the odds.

Directed by Massimo Romeo Piparo, the Rome production stars Giulio Scarpati as Billy's father and Rossella Brescia as the boy's dance teacher.

For full details including tickets see Teatro Sistina website. Photo from the movie Billy Elliot.

 

General Info

Address Via Sistina, 129, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages Billy Elliot the Musical

Via Sistina, 129, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

