Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor

Rome's Vitala Festival presents 'Simon & Garfunkel meet James Taylor', a special tribute concert by the Hazy Shades band together with musician and singer Andrea Luciani, at Teatro S. Genesio on Saturday 1 February.

The concert, which begins at 21.30, pays tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor "very different artists, united by their acoustic timbres and extraordinary songs" from the 1960s and 1970s.

An optional buffet with refreshments is available from 20.30, before the show starts. Booking is advised as admission is limited to places available.

For full details including tickets see Facebook event page.

General Info

Address Teatro San Genesio, Via Podgora, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor

Teatro San Genesio, Via Podgora, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk
Live Music

Rome Tribute to Thelonious Monk

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome
Live Music

Liam Gallagher concert in Rome

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome
Live Music

Eddie & The Hot Rocks concert in Rome

Pixies concert in Rome
Live Music

Pixies concert in Rome

Paul Weller concert in Rome
Live Music

Paul Weller concert in Rome

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics
Live Music

Rome concert: Songs of Peace & Holiday Classics

Vatican Christmas concert: Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler
Live Music

Vatican Christmas concert: Lionel Richie and Bonnie Tyler

Lou Reed tribute in Rome
Live Music

Lou Reed tribute in Rome

Jethro Tull concert in Rome
Live Music

Jethro Tull concert in Rome

Back to Black: From R&B to Soul & Funk
Live Music

Back to Black: From R&B to Soul & Funk

Romaeuropa: Fabrizio Ottaviucci concert in Rome
Live Music

Romaeuropa: Fabrizio Ottaviucci concert in Rome

Zoo on the Moon: pop-rock concert in Rome
Live Music

Zoo on the Moon: pop-rock concert in Rome

Spring Attitude Festival in Rome
Live Music

Spring Attitude Festival in Rome

Rome concert by Gianluca D'Alessio
Live Music

Rome concert by Gianluca D'Alessio

Garbatella Jazz Festival in Rome
Live Music

Garbatella Jazz Festival in Rome