Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor
Rome's Vitala Festival presents 'Simon & Garfunkel meet James Taylor', a special tribute concert by the Hazy Shades band together with musician and singer Andrea Luciani, at Teatro S. Genesio on Saturday 1 February.
The concert, which begins at 21.30, pays tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor "very different artists, united by their acoustic timbres and extraordinary songs" from the 1960s and 1970s.
An optional buffet with refreshments is available from 20.30, before the show starts. Booking is advised as admission is limited to places available.
For full details including tickets see Facebook event page.
Rome tribute to Simon & Garfunkel and James Taylor
Teatro San Genesio, Via Podgora, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
