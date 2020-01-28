Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome

The Gallery of Art, Temple University Rome presents the exhibition When Green Turns Red, a sound installation, icons on wood, and a continuous ink drawing by Roman artist Roberta Sanges.

The exhibition, which runs from 28 January until 12 February, presents a wide selection of her work, from the endless drawing, created by pouring black ink, and then bleach, onto paper to pull out the spontaneous images, to the icons, where pure pigments, and fire, allow the natural images to emerge from the raw wood.

As an artisan, Sanges keeps her studio doors open to the public, allowing for interaction with the local community. This direct communication with the people allows her to carry on a type of cultural workshop, collaborating with children in the realisation of street-art installations, informal workshops in mosaic, painting and furniture restyling.

The exhibition opens on Tuesday 28 January, from 19.00–21.00, and the inauguration is free to all. For more details see Temple University website.

General Info

Address Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, 15, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
Website http://www.robertasanges.it/spip.php?rubrique9

View on Map

Roberta Sanges exhibition at Temple University Rome

Lungotevere Arnaldo da Brescia, 15, 00196 Roma RM, Italy
