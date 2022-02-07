Rome theatre in English: The Memory of Water

English-language theatre on stage in Rome.

The Rome Savoyards & Plays in Rome present The Memory of Water, a play by Shelagh Stephenson, at Teatro Le Salette from 9-13 February.

A sardonic, clever comedy where three sisters and their partners gather at the home of their recently deceased mother and revisit the past in a poignant and hilarious way.

Directed by Sandra Provost, the English-language production stars (in order of appearance) Liz Craig, Anna Butterworth, Fabiana De Rose, Esmeralda Lundius, Cormac Mulcahy, Shane Harnett.

Performances take place on Wednesday to Friday 9-11 February at 19.30 and on Saturday and Sunday 12-13 February at 17.30.

Described as a "witty and moving" show, organisers say the play is suitable for mature audiences.

Booking is required and tickets cost €15 (full price) or €12 reduced (students). For booking and information contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or 3478248661.

Teatro Le Salette is located in the Prati district between Borgo Pio and Via della Conciliazione.

Super Green Pass and FFP2 masks are required to access the theatre which is equipped with a new, efficient air circulation system.

This production of The Memory of Water is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. on behalf of Samuel French Ltd.

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome theatre in English: The Memory of Water

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

