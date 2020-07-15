Rome: Ostia Antica summer festival in ancient Roman theatre
Summer festival under the stars at Ostia Antica.
The fifth edition of the Ostia Antica Festival takes place in the Antico Teatro Romano of the archaeological park outside Rome from 14 July until 19 September.
The varied line-up of the festival, Il Mito e il Sogno, ranges from live music acts to theatrical productions, including comedy.
For full line-up and for ticket information see festival website.
Photo Parco Archaeologica di Ostia Antica
General Info
Address 00119 Ostia Antica RM, Italy
