12.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 12 January 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. Rome International School open day
What's on Colleges and universities

Rome International School open day

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

RIS Rome International School - OPEN DAY – 20th January 2024

Dear families, you are warmly invited to join our next Open Day on Saturday 20th January 2024. 

The Admissions Team and Student Ambassadors will be hosting this event, which provides the perfect opportunity for prospective parents and students to learn about our educational approach, enjoy a tour of our beautiful campus and hear and see what makes RIS such an incredible school and community!


We hope you can join us, please sign-up to attend at the link below:

https://www.romeinternationalschool.it/admissions/open-days

General Info

Address Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia

View on Map

Rome International School open day

Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia

Ambrit 724 x 450
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Paideia H3 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AOSR 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Colleges and universities

John Cabot University Rome: Translation Talks with Claudia Durastanti

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome: Andrea Canepari presents ‘The Italian Legacy in Philadelphia’

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome talk by Janine di Giovanni: A Life as a War Correspondent

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Education conference at St George's British International School Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

John Cabot University presents Eightball by Rome writer Elizabeth Geoghegan

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

From the Paradox of a Museum of Modern Art to the Challenge of the 'Virtual Feminist Museum'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

The Eurozone Crisis 10 Years On – Crisis, Austerity, Sovereignty, and International Law

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Julius Dr. J Erving at Temple University Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -