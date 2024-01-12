RIS Rome International School - OPEN DAY – 20th January 2024
Dear families, you are warmly invited to join our next Open Day on Saturday 20th January 2024.
The Admissions Team and Student Ambassadors will be hosting this event, which provides the perfect opportunity for prospective parents and students to learn about our educational approach, enjoy a tour of our beautiful campus and hear and see what makes RIS such an incredible school and community!
We hope you can join us, please sign-up to attend at the link below:
https://www.romeinternationalschool.it/admissions/open-days
Rome International School open day
Rome International School, Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, Roma, RM, Italia
