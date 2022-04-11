Rome exhibition charts video art in Italy

Il video rende felici, videoarte in Italia from 12 April to 4 September.

A Rome exhibition devoted to Italian video art takes place in two venues: Palazzo delle Esposizioni on Via Nazionale and the city's municipal Gallery of Modern Art (GAM) on Via Francesco Crispi.

The show delves into the production of video art in Italy, a leading protagonist of the experimental genre, from the late 1960s to the present day.

On display are 20 installations and about 300 multimedia works created by more than 100 artists.

For full details see Palazzo delle Esposizioni website.