Jesus Christ Superstar at Rome's Teatro Sistina
From to
Jesus Christ Superstar returns to Rome for Easter 2022.
Rome's Teatro Sistina stages the hugely popular rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar from 6-17 April.
This original-language production features Ted Neeley who starred in the 1973 film version by Norman Jewison, with live music performed by an orchestra.
The hugely-successful musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice has been entertaining audiences around the world ever since it opened in Broadway in 1971.
For information and ticket details see Teatro Sistina website.
General Info
Address Teatro Sistina, Via Sistina 129, tel. 064200711.
Website http://www.ilsistina.it/
View on Map
Jesus Christ Superstar at Rome's Teatro Sistina
Teatro Sistina, Via Sistina 129, tel. 064200711.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
International Tour Operator is looking for a bilingual English/Italian speaking, highly adaptable and agile Customer Care Manager IMMEDIATELY. Please send cover letter and CV to Eu...
Guitar lessons with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate
Guitar lessons via Zoom (or one to one) with Berklee College of Music in Boston graduate, 30 years of experience - professional musician. Personalized method.
An experienced indian husband and wife looking for a domestic job. Tel. 393511862016
To all the hosts and the superhosts interested, are you looking for some help to check-in your guests? No worries! If your Airbnb is in Rome, I can help you! I'm available the most...