Jesus Christ Superstar at Rome's Teatro Sistina

Jesus Christ Superstar returns to Rome for Easter 2022.

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages the hugely popular rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar from 6-17 April.

This original-language production features Ted Neeley who starred in the 1973 film version by Norman Jewison, with live music performed by an orchestra.

The hugely-successful musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice has been entertaining audiences around the world ever since it opened in Broadway in 1971.

For information and ticket details see Teatro Sistina website.

General Info

Address Teatro Sistina‎, Via Sistina 129, tel. 064200711.
Website http://www.ilsistina.it/

View on Map

Jesus Christ Superstar at Rome's Teatro Sistina

Teatro Sistina‎, Via Sistina 129, tel. 064200711.

