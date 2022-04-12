Jesus Christ Superstar at Rome's Teatro Sistina

Jesus Christ Superstar returns to Rome for Easter 2022.

Rome's Teatro Sistina stages the hugely popular rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar from 6-17 April.

This original-language production features Ted Neeley who starred in the 1973 film version by Norman Jewison, with live music performed by an orchestra.

The hugely-successful musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice has been entertaining audiences around the world ever since it opened in Broadway in 1971.

