Rome exhibition celebrates magic of Disney

Rome hosts Disney: The art of storytelling exhibiton.

Palazzo Barberini in Rome stages an exhibition dedicated to Disney, the world's most famous animation studios, from 15 April until 25 September 2022.

The interactive show will display orignal Disney sketches from its earliest hand-drawn classics up to modern-day sequences created using the most sophisticated digital technology.

Titled Disney: The art of storytelling, the exhibition spans from the 1930s up to Frozen 2, highlighting Disney's extraordinary ability to translate literature into moving images, tracing the immortal stories back to the myths and children's fairytales of yesteryear.

The show will give insights into the artistic production of timeless characters and classic movies such as Snow White, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia and Pinocchio, as well as the films' much-loved soundtracks.

For exhibition details and visiting times see website.