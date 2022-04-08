Rome exhibition celebrates magic of Disney

Rome hosts Disney: The art of storytelling exhibiton.

Palazzo Barberini in Rome stages an exhibition dedicated to Disney, the world's most famous animation studios, from 15 April until 25 September 2022.

The interactive show will display orignal Disney sketches from its earliest hand-drawn classics up to modern-day sequences created using the most sophisticated digital technology.

Titled Disney: The art of storytelling, the exhibition spans from the 1930s up to Frozen 2, highlighting Disney's extraordinary ability to translate literature into moving images, tracing the immortal stories back to the myths and children's fairytales of yesteryear.

The show will give insights into the artistic production of timeless characters and classic movies such as Snow White, The Little Mermaid, Fantasia and Pinocchio, as well as the films' much-loved soundtracks.

For exhibition details and visiting times see website.

General Info

Address Via delle Quattro Fontane, 13, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome exhibition celebrates magic of Disney

Via delle Quattro Fontane, 13, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76728
Previous article Associazione Internazionale Amici della Musica Sacra.

RELATED ARTICLES

What you need to know about the Art Biennale in Venice
Art

What you need to know about the Art Biennale in Venice

Rome exhibition displays doodles of famed artists
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition displays doodles of famed artists

Rome exhibition: London Calling: British Contemporary Art Now
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: London Calling: British Contemporary Art Now

Rome to host Super Baroque exhibition at Scuderie
Exhibitions

Rome to host Super Baroque exhibition at Scuderie

Rome's government before Caesar: Exhibition at Capitoline Museums
Exhibitions

Rome's government before Caesar: Exhibition at Capitoline Museums

Jago exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome
Exhibitions

Jago exhibition at Palazzo Bonaparte in Rome

Guido Reni exhibition at Rome's Galleria Borghese
Exhibitions

Guido Reni exhibition at Rome's Galleria Borghese

Crazy: Madness in Contemporary Art at Chiostro del Bramante
Exhibitions

Crazy: Madness in Contemporary Art at Chiostro del Bramante

Amazônia: Sebastião Salgado at MAXXI in Rome
Exhibitions

Amazônia: Sebastião Salgado at MAXXI in Rome

Rome exhibition of Calogero Cascio photographs
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition of Calogero Cascio photographs

Rome exhibition of Margaret Bourke-White photographs
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition of Margaret Bourke-White photographs

Rome exhibition of Cy Twombly photographs
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition of Cy Twombly photographs

Rome fills Via Veneto with art by Erwin Wurm
Exhibitions

Rome fills Via Veneto with art by Erwin Wurm

Pietro Pasolini exhibition at Rome's Galleria Valentina Bonomo
Exhibitions

Pietro Pasolini exhibition at Rome's Galleria Valentina Bonomo

Rome exhibition: Angelo Titonel. To My Daughter
Exhibitions

Rome exhibition: Angelo Titonel. To My Daughter