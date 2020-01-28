Gabriele Basilico cityscape exhibition in Rome

Rome's Palazzo delle Esposizioni presents Metropoli, an exhibition of cityscapes by the acclaimed Italian photographer Gabriele Basilico, from 25 January until 13 April.

Devoted to a master in the field of Italian and international photography, the exhibition showcases around 270 of Basilico's city-themed photographs, taken between the 1960s and the 2000s.

Man-made landscapes and the constantly evolving nature of cities were central themes in the work of Basilico, who died in his native Milan in 2013.

In addition to Italian cities, the exhibition shows images taken by Basilico in cities around the world, including Beirut, Buenos Aires, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Istanbul, Rio de Janeiro, Moscow, New York and Shanghai.

