F-Light: Florence Festival of Lights
From to
Florence landmarks illuminated with spectacular lightshows.
F-Light, the annual Festival of Lights, returns to Florence over the Christmas season, from 8 December until 6 January 2020.
The festival illuminates the city's monuments and landmarks such as Ponte Vecchio and Palazzo Vecchio with spectacular lights shows, projections and video-mapping.
This year the theme of F-Light is the 50th anniversary of the lunar landings. For full details see website.
Photo Anna Maria Monteverde
