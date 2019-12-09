F-Light: Florence Festival of Lights

Florence landmarks illuminated with spectacular lightshows.

F-Light, the annual Festival of Lights, returns to Florence over the Christmas season, from 8 December until 6 January 2020.

The festival illuminates the city's monuments and landmarks such as Ponte Vecchio and Palazzo Vecchio with spectacular lights shows, projections and video-mapping.

This year the theme of F-Light is the 50th anniversary of the lunar landings. For full details see website.

Photo Anna Maria Monteverde

General Info

Address Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

F-Light: Florence Festival of Lights

Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

