F-Light: Florence Festival of Lights

Florence landmarks illuminated with spectacular lightshows.

F-Light, the annual Festival of Lights, returns to Florence over the Christmas season, from 8 December until 6 January 2020.

The festival illuminates the city's monuments and landmarks such as Ponte Vecchio and Palazzo Vecchio with spectacular lights shows, projections and video-mapping.

This year the theme of F-Light is the 50th anniversary of the lunar landings. For full details see website.

Photo Anna Maria Monteverde