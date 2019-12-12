Movies in English in Rome cinemas 12-18 December

Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 12-18 December 2019.

WHERE'D YOU GO, BERNADETTE



A loving mom becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Her leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery. Directed by Richard Linklater, starring Cate Blanchett and Billy Crudup.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 16.00, 18.10, 20.20, 22.30.

UCI Cinema Parco Leonardo, Via G. L. Bernini 20/22 (Fiumicino). 12 Dec ONLY 19.05.

UCI Cinema Porta di Roma, Via delle Vigne Nuove, tel. 06892960. 12 Dec ONLY 18.30.

UCI Cinema Roma Est, Via Collatina 858, tel. 06892960. 12 Dec ONLY 20.30.

THE GOOD LIAR



Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Directed by Bill Condon, starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen,

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24-26, tel. 064821082. Daily 16.15, 21.20. To check daily times see website.

KNIVES OUT



A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Directed by Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 16.30, 19.00, 21.30.

Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 22.25.

A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK



A young couple arrive in New York for a weekend where they are met with bad weather and a series of adventures and misadventures. Directed by Woody Allen, starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning.

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 21.00.

Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.30, 17.15, 19.00, 22.30.

Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00.

Giulio Cesare, Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283. Daily 22.00.

FROZEN



Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 16.30.

Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24-26, tel. 064821082. Daily 16.00, 18.00, 20.00. To check daily times see website.

JOKER



A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Admission over 18s.

Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15 (Villa Borghese), tel. 068553485. 12 Dec 21.30.