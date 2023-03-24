Cirque du Soleil stages Kurios – Cabinet of Curiosities in Rome

The famed Canadian circus company Cirque du Soleil stages its new blockbuster show Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities at Tor di Quinto in Rome from 21 March until 29 April.
The show revolves around a scientist who creates a machine that leads to a place "where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams lie waiting", taking the audience on an adventure where "the visible becomes invisible, perspectives are transformed, and the world is literally turned upside down."
Described as an ingenious mix of unusual curiosities and acrobatic feats, the family-friendly show will move to Milan after Rome from 10 May to 25 June.
For full details including tickets see Cirque du Soleil website.
Tor di Quinto, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome Capital, Italy
