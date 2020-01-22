Charley's Aunt: a comedy in English in Rome

English-language theatre in Rome.

The Rome Savoyards and Plays in Rome present the comedy Charley’s Aunt by Brandon Thomas, at Teatro S. Genesio from 28 January until 2 February.

Jack Chesney loves Kitty Verdun and Charley loves Miss Amy Spettigue. They invite the ladies to meet Charley's wealthy aunt who sends the boys into cataclysmic confusion with hilarious consequences.

Directed by Sandra Provost, this English-language production will run on 28-31 January at 20.30 and 1-2 February at 17.30.

The cast includes Jonathan Hedley, Gabriella Spadaro, Octavio Vourvoulias, Robert Peter Parker, Fabiana De Rose, Lydia O’Kane, Michael Fitzpatrick, Jim McManus, Shelagh Stuchbery, Anna Butterworth.

For more information see Facebook event page while for bookings contact playsinrome@yahoo.com or tel. 3478248661.