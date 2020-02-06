Cat Stevens at Rome's Baths of Caracalla

Yusuf / Cat Stevens to perform under the stars in Rome.

Legendary singer-songwriter Yusuf / Cat Stevens will perform a concert at the Baths of Caracalla on 20 July, as part of the 2020 summer programme of the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma.

The outdoor concert is in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Cat Stevens' album Tea for the Tillerman which contained hit tracks such as Wild World and Father and Son.

Tickets range from €69 to €138. For full concert details see Rome Opera House website.

Cover photo Rolling Stone