Carlo Levi exhibition in Rome

Carlo Levi e l'Arte della Politica.

. Under the title Carlo Levi and the art of politics, this exhibition highlights Levi's multi-faceted personality, from literature to poetry, from painting to drawing, with a particular focus on his political illustrations from the late 1940s.

The exhibition features about 30 paintings, 58 political cartoons and 46 drawings by Levi who is best known for his 1945 memoir Christ Stopped at Eboli, an account of his exile from 1935-1936 in southern Italy.

For exhibition details see Casino dei Principi website.