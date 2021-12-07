Arts in English stages Grease in Rome theatre

Arts in English presents a production of Grease, on the 50th anniversary of the iconic musical, over the weekend of 11-12 December.

The English-language show, directed by Arts in English director Ailleen C. Moir, will be staged at Teatro in Portico in the Garbatella district of Rome.

Choreography is by Mark Biocca, who trained at the Royal Ballet School, London and musical direction is by Giuseppe Brancato, who trained at the Bernstein School of Musical Theatre in Bologna.

The musical will be staged at 17.00 and 21.00 on Saturday 11 December and at 17.00 on Sunday 12 December.

Tickets are €15 and can be booked by sending an email to artsinenglish@outlook.com.