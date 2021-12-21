Rome evening of festive music

Rome's Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – celebrates the holiday season with a festive concert on Tuesday 21 December at 19.30.

Described as an "unconventional arrangements of traditional carols in a warm blend of voice, clarinet and piano", the event takes place at Teatro Le Salette on Vicolo del Campanile 14.

The musical evening will comprise a medley of traditional and popular festive songs, from I’ll be Home for Christmas and Silver Bells, to Sleigh Ride and O Come All Ye Faithful, performed by Maria Infante, vocals, Yvonne Fisher, clarinet, and Paige Short, piano.

Doors open 19.00 and the new Super Green Pass certification (issued following vaccination or recovery from covid-19) is required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Booking required, for information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661. 

General Info

Address Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome evening of festive music

Vicolo del Campanile, 14, 00193 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76199
