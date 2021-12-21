Rome evening of festive music

Rome's Vitala Festival - philanthropic events in support of Music and Art – celebrates the holiday season with a festive concert on Tuesday 21 December at 19.30.

Described as an "unconventional arrangements of traditional carols in a warm blend of voice, clarinet and piano", the event takes place at Teatro Le Salette on Vicolo del Campanile 14.

The musical evening will comprise a medley of traditional and popular festive songs, from I’ll be Home for Christmas and Silver Bells, to Sleigh Ride and O Come All Ye Faithful, performed by Maria Infante, vocals, Yvonne Fisher, clarinet, and Paige Short, piano.

Doors open 19.00 and the new Super Green Pass certification (issued following vaccination or recovery from covid-19) is required. Tickets €15, reduced for students €12.

Booking required, for information contact: wonderwallenter@gmail.com or tel. 3478248661.