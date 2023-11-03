17.5 C
Anselm Kiefer exhibition at Rome's Lorcan O'Neill Gallery

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Galleria Lorcan O'Neill presents a solo exhibition by German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer, one of the world's most acclaimed contemporary artists, from 10 November until 31 January.

Titled The Consciousness of Stones, the exhibition will feature eight new monumental paintings on the theme of islands and the sea and one new sculpture – all works created in the last two years.

A symbol of isolation, exploration and the desire for connection, the island theme has fascinated Kiefer since he was a boy.

In the exhibition, Kiefer examines these concepts by drawing inspiration from various mythologies, literature and his own personal experiences.

With references to Homer, Alexander the Great, the Bible, Beethoven and Paul Celan, Kiefer's exhibition explores themes related to the artist's decades-long career, including myth, history and human knowledge.

For full exhibition details see Galleria Lorcan O'Neill website.

General Info

Address Vicolo de' Catinari, 3, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Anselm Kiefer exhibition at Rome's Lorcan O'Neill Gallery

Vicolo de' Catinari, 3, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

