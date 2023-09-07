Two Irish tourists killed in Rome while crossing road

Tourists hit by car on Via Cristoforo Colombo.

Two Irish tourists were killed in a traffic accident in Rome on Thursday after being struck by a car as they crossed the busy Via Cristoforo Colombo road to the south of the capital.

The deceased were identified by Italian media as Paul O'Reilly and Mary O'Reilly, aged 59 and 60, who were on holiday in Rome.

They were reportedly crossing the road from a camping site to a bus stop when they were hit by a Ford Fiesta at lunchtime on Thursday, according to Rome newspaper Il Messaggero.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old Roman, stopped to give assistance, Italian news agency ANSA reports.

The accident occurred near Via di Malafede, not far from Italy's presidential estate at Castelporziano.

The section of road has been closed to traffic and an investigation into the accident is underway.

Photo RomaToday