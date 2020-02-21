Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 23 February to battle smog in Rome.

Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 23 February from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The traffic ban is designed to curb air pollution and is the third installment of the "Ecological Sunday" initiative so far this year.

There are a number of exemptions to the ban including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers.

The next traffic-free Sunday is scheduled on 29 March.

For details see city website. Cover photo La Repubblica.