Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 23 February to battle smog in Rome.

Rome has banned motorists from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 23 February from 07.30 to 12.30, and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The traffic ban is designed to curb air pollution and is the third installment of the "Ecological Sunday" initiative so far this year.

There are a number of exemptions to the ban including electric cars and vehicles with special permits for disabled drivers.

The next traffic-free Sunday is scheduled on 29 March.

For details see city website. Cover photo La Repubblica.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme
Transport

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years
Transport

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people
Transport

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years
Transport

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way
Transport

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers
Transport

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months
Transport

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 3 February

Rome second worst city for hours lost in traffic
Transport

Rome second worst city for hours lost in traffic

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 19 January in Rome

Traffic restrictions on Sunday 19 January in Rome

Rome extends diesel ban amid smog crisis
Transport

Rome extends diesel ban amid smog crisis

How to use public transport in Rome
Transport

How to use public transport in Rome