Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Public transport strike in Rome on Monday 24 February.

Rome commuters can expect a 24-hour transport strike by the city's public transit company ATAC on Monday 24 February.

The public transport strike timetable will be effective from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service, with transport guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods.

The strike action will affect Rome's buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo, operated by ATAC, with the city's night buses at risk on the night between Sunday and Monday.

ATAC workers are reportedly striking over conditions related to working hours, safety, meal vouchers, maintenance and holidays.

No change is expected to bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

General Info

Website http://scioperi.mit.gov.it/mit2/public/scioperi
