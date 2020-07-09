Tesla Centres open in Rome and Bologna

Tesla's expansion in Italy continues, with two new stores and Service Centres in Rome and Bologna.

Although Tesla's strategy focuses on online vehicle purchase, physical points for sales and service are still essential.

Hence the decision to open two new locations in major Italian cities. The first one is in Rome, in Via Serracapriola 48 (Torre Angela area), near the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Rome’s ring road), and has been active since the beginning of July. The second, in Bologna, will be located in Via Giovanni Elkan 3 and will open between July and August.

The stores in Rome and Bologna add to those already existing in Northern Italy. There are currently four other Tesla stores in Italy: two in Milan, one in Padua and a temporary one in Brescia.

The Service Centres will provide maintenance and repairs for the cars. But Tesla assures that only rarely will it be necessary to physically take the car to the centre. According to the US car manufacturer company, 90% of problems can be diagnosed remotely, and in most cases can be solved by phone or by installing a software patch.

Ph: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com