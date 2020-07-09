Tesla Centres open in Rome and Bologna

Tesla's expansion in Italy continues, with two new stores and Service Centres in Rome and Bologna. 

Although Tesla's strategy focuses on online vehicle purchase, physical points for sales and service are still essential.

Hence the decision to open two new locations in major Italian cities. The first one is in Rome, in Via Serracapriola 48 (Torre Angela area), near the Grande Raccordo Anulare (Rome’s ring road), and has been active since the beginning of July. The second, in Bologna, will be located in Via Giovanni Elkan 3 and will open between July and August. 

The stores in Rome and Bologna add to those already existing in Northern Italy. There are currently four other Tesla stores in Italy: two in Milan, one in Padua and a temporary one in Brescia.

The Service Centres will provide maintenance and repairs for the cars. But Tesla assures that only rarely will it be necessary to physically take the car to the centre. According to the US car manufacturer company, 90% of problems can be diagnosed remotely, and in most cases can be solved by phone or by installing a software patch.

Ph: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71153
Previous article Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome summer sales in July and August
Retail

Rome summer sales in July and August

Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue
Retail

Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured
Retail

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured

January 2020 sales in Rome
Retail

January 2020 sales in Rome

Christmas shopping in Rome
Retail

Christmas shopping in Rome

Best Christmas Markets in Rome
Retail

Best Christmas Markets in Rome

Rome police close Christmas market in Piazza Navona
Retail

Rome police close Christmas market in Piazza Navona

Primark to open store in Rome
Retail

Primark to open store in Rome

Black Friday in Rome
Retail

Black Friday in Rome

Rinascente gives €3 million to redo Rome streets
Retail

Rinascente gives €3 million to redo Rome streets

Rome’s summer sales begin on 6 July
Retail

Rome’s summer sales begin on 6 July

Rome's Metropolitan cinema to be redeveloped
Retail

Rome's Metropolitan cinema to be redeveloped

Ikea opens store at Eataly in Rome
Retail

Ikea opens store at Eataly in Rome

Amazon Prime Now offers online grocery shopping in Rome
Retail

Amazon Prime Now offers online grocery shopping in Rome

January 2018 sales in Rome
Retail

January 2018 sales in Rome