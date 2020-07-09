Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy announces his political program for Italy's future

Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy has announced his intention to launch his personal political programme to improve and secure Italy’s future. 

He did so through a video message on Facebook (see below) in which he criticized the Italian political situation.

His movement is called "Più Italia” and includes his daughter Vittoria as well as Frederic Mitterand, a former French Minister of Culture.

From the left: Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, Marina Ricolfi Doria, Emanuele Filiberto di SavoiaFrom the left: Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, Marina Ricolfi Doria, Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia

Emanuele Filiberto stated in his video: "Let's tell the truth, Italy was already in crisis. Then Covid-19 put us in front of a challenge that we would never have imagined. A challenge for science, for health and above all for the economy, but also for this bad habit of putting off problems. This is not the time for controversy, but the time for love. The love I have for my country and even more so today.”

 Also read: 

He also continues: “I have called around me women and men who are experts. Italy must express itself and build a new promising future. You could say that our first problem concerns today, but I think it is wise and courageous to commit ourselves to our longer project so that together we can give our children a better Italy to be proud of".

Emanuele Filiberto, who was born and raised in Switzerland as an exile from Italy, is the grandson of Italy's last king, Umberto II, who ruled for only 34 days.

