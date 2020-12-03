Rome's winter sales set to start before Christmas

Winter sales in Lazio region to begin officially on 12 January 2021 but are expected to start in mid-December.

The winter sales season in Rome and throughout Lazio begins officially on Tuesday 12 January 2021, however sales are expected to begin in some stores before Christmas, in an effort to boost businesses struggling due to the covid-19 crisis, according to reports in local media.

Similar to what happened with the 2020 summer sales, the Lazio region is to modify legislation that prohibits the retail sector from "promotional sales" in the 30 days preceding the start of the sales season.

This will mean effectively that clothes stores in Rome and across the Lazio region can sell discounted items from mid-December. An exact date is expected in the coming days, with Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reporting it will "probably" be Thursday 10 December.

Sales normally begin on a Saturday but it has been decided to try and avoid large crowds as seen with the recent opening of Maximo, Rome's new third-largest shopping mall off Via Laurentina, south of the EUR district.

During sales, shopkeepers are obliged to display clearly the prices on items for sale, with the original price tag alongside the new discounted price.

Discounts are only allowed on stock already in the shop before the sales, not on items bought in at a discount.

Photo credit: Stefano_Valeri / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72917
Previous article Rome bans horse-drawn carriages from city streets

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's first Primark opens in time for Black Friday sales
Retail

Rome's first Primark opens in time for Black Friday sales

Christmas without Amazon: Italy's shops urge people to buy local
Retail

Christmas without Amazon: Italy's shops urge people to buy local

Primark to open Rome store on 27 November
Retail

Primark to open Rome store on 27 November

Tesla Centres open in Rome and Bologna
Retail

Tesla Centres open in Rome and Bologna

Rome summer sales in July and August
Retail

Rome summer sales in July and August

Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue
Retail

Rome: Ikea reopens after lockdown, mega queue

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured
Retail

Rome: IKEA customers argue, plates fly, child injured

January 2020 sales in Rome
Retail

January 2020 sales in Rome

Christmas shopping in Rome
Retail

Christmas shopping in Rome

Best Christmas Markets in Rome
Retail

Best Christmas Markets in Rome

Rome police close Christmas market in Piazza Navona
Retail

Rome police close Christmas market in Piazza Navona

Primark to open store in Rome
Retail

Primark to open store in Rome

Black Friday in Rome
Retail

Black Friday in Rome

Rinascente gives €3 million to redo Rome streets
Retail

Rinascente gives €3 million to redo Rome streets

Rome’s summer sales begin on 6 July
Retail

Rome’s summer sales begin on 6 July