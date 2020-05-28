Rome summer sales in July and August

Rome's shops to hold summer sales in July and August.

The summer sales season in Rome and the Lazio region will be different than normal this year, due to the fallout from the covid-19 crisis.

The 2020 summer sales, which normally kick off in July, will begin officially on 1 August this year.

However the Lazio Region has modified legislation that prohibits the retail sector from "promotional sales" in the 30 days preceding the start of the sales season.

This means effectively that clothes stores in Rome and across the Lazio region are free to sell discounted items throughout July and August.

Photo credit: REPORT / Shutterstock.com