Rome welcomes electric Fiat 500 car sharing LeasysGO!

After Milan and Turin, LeasysGO! launches in the Italian capital.

LeasysGO! has become the latest car-sharing company to launch in Rome, offering drivers a completely electric service.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi welcomed the fleet of electric Fiat 500 vehicles which she hailed as "sustainable" transport, for residents and tourists, in an "increasingly green city."

Rome is the third Italian city to welcome the electric car-sharing company, after Milan and Turin, where a total of 45,000 rentals have been made in both cities.

There are currently 300 Leasys electric cars on the streets of the capital, in three different colours, however this number is set to rise to 500 in the coming months.

The area within which the zero-emission service can be used corresponds to a large portion of the city within the GRA ring road, with the possibility of reaching Fiumicino airport.

After registering for €9.90, the cost of the service is 0.29 cents per minute. Alternatively, a subscription for €19.90 per month is available.

Speaking during the launch at Ponte Milvio, the mayor said the LeasysGO! service "is another step forward in the green transition process that we have started in the capital, under the banner of technological innovation."

As a 'free floating' service, the cars can be parked in any parking space for free. For full details see Leasys website.
