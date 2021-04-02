Rome train passengers flee as electric cables catch fire

Train cables catch fire on "Italy's worst rail track" in Rome.

Passengers fled a Rome train after the overhead electric cables became disconnected, falling onto the carriages and exploding into flames.

The incident took place on the Roma-Lido train between the capital and the coast, near Ostia Antica, on the afternoon of 2 April.

The dislodged cables caused a series of explosions, setting fire to the top of the train and sending passengers fleeing onto the tracks as soon as the train came to a halt.

Fire fighters put out the flames on the train and nearby areas and there was nobody hurt. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The ageing fleet and regular delays of the Roma-Lido route have seen it ranked the "worst rail track in Italy" by Italian environmentalist association Legambiente.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 26 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 26 March

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 March
Transport

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 March

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 March

How to use public transport in Rome
Transport

How to use public transport in Rome

Women are more at risk in car accidents, here's why
Transport

Women are more at risk in car accidents, here's why

Rome's central train station with no lifts: commuters carry wheelchair user
Transport

Rome's central train station with no lifts: commuters carry wheelchair user

Rome trams take it slowly to avoid going off the rails
Transport

Rome trams take it slowly to avoid going off the rails

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Transport

Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 February
Transport

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 February

Rome mayor ridiculed for cable car comment
Transport

Rome mayor ridiculed for cable car comment

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 8 February

The war of the historic center’s ZTL permits: Residents against Mayor Raggi
Transport

The war of the historic center’s ZTL permits: Residents against Mayor Raggi

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 24 January
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 24 January

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones
Transport

Rome streets bid farewell to cobblestones

Italy faces national general strike by public sector workers on 25 November
Transport

Italy faces national general strike by public sector workers on 25 November