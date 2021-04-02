Rome train passengers flee as electric cables catch fire

Train cables catch fire on "Italy's worst rail track" in Rome.

Passengers fled a Rome train after the overhead electric cables became disconnected, falling onto the carriages and exploding into flames.

The incident took place on the Roma-Lido train between the capital and the coast, near Ostia Antica, on the afternoon of 2 April.

The dislodged cables caused a series of explosions, setting fire to the top of the train and sending passengers fleeing onto the tracks as soon as the train came to a halt.

Fire fighters put out the flames on the train and nearby areas and there was nobody hurt. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The ageing fleet and regular delays of the Roma-Lido route have seen it ranked the "worst rail track in Italy" by Italian environmentalist association Legambiente.