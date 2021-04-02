Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend

Italy puts 70,000 police on patrol over Easter weekend.

Italy will be placed under nationwide red zone restrictions for three days over the Easter holiday weekend, from 3-5 April, with around 70,000 police officers patrolling parks, roads and beaches to ensure people obey the lockdown rules.

The current restrictions see the country divided between high-risk red and medium-risk orange zones, under Italy's colour-coded system of covid-19 measures, however as of 3 April the entire country will become a red zone.

The move is designed to curb new coronavirus infections during a period traditionally associated with people gathering together and travelling, as Italy faces its second Easter with lockdown restrictions.

However the government of Mario Draghi has made an exception to the strict red zone measures over Easter, allowing people to move within their region - once a day - to visit the homes of friends or relations between 05.00 and 22.00.

A maximum of two people are permitted to enter another person's house but the limit does not apply to children under 14 or those who are dependent on others.

In red zones, bars and restaurants are closed except for takeaways and home deliveries. Only essential shops, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, are open as normal.

People are required to carry a self-declaration cert stating their "urgent or necessary" reasons for being outside.

Those who wish to attend Mass or religious services over Easter may do so but are being advised to go to the church nearest their house.

After Easter, schools across Italy, up to the first year of middle school, will reopen with face-to-face lessons in the classroom - even in red zones.

For official information relating to Italy's covid-19 restrictions, in English, see the health ministry website

Photo Fanpage