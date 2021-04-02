Covid-19: Italy steps up police checks over Easter red zone weekend

Italy puts 70,000 police on patrol over Easter weekend.

Italy will be placed under nationwide red zone restrictions for three days over the Easter holiday weekend, from 3-5 April, with around 70,000 police officers patrolling parks, roads and beaches to ensure people obey the lockdown rules.

The current restrictions see the country divided between high-risk red and medium-risk orange zones, under Italy's colour-coded system of covid-19 measures, however as of 3 April the entire country will become a red zone.
The move is designed to curb new coronavirus infections during a period traditionally associated with people gathering together and travelling, as Italy faces its second Easter with lockdown restrictions.

However the government of Mario Draghi has made an exception to the strict red zone measures over Easter, allowing people to move within their region - once a day - to visit the homes of friends or relations between 05.00 and 22.00.
A maximum of two people are permitted to enter another person's house but the limit does not apply to children under 14 or those who are dependent on others.

In red zones, bars and restaurants are closed except for takeaways and home deliveries. Only essential shops, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, are open as normal.
People are required to carry a self-declaration cert stating their "urgent or necessary" reasons for being outside.

Those who wish to attend Mass or religious services over Easter may do so but are being advised to go to the church nearest their house.
After Easter, schools across Italy, up to the first year of middle school, will reopen with face-to-face lessons in the classroom - even in red zones.

For official information relating to Italy's covid-19 restrictions, in English, see the health ministry website.

Photo Fanpage
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74264
Previous article Best parks and gardens in Florence

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends covid-19 restrictions until end of April

Italy makes covid-19 vaccine obligatory for all health workers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid-19 vaccine obligatory for all health workers

Italy imposes 5-day quarantine for EU arrivals
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy imposes 5-day quarantine for EU arrivals

Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Italy expects Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine to arrive in mid-April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy expects Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine to arrive in mid-April

Rome schools reopen for two days before Italy's Easter lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome schools reopen for two days before Italy's Easter lockdown

Vatican provides covid-19 vaccine to 1,200 of Rome's poor and homeless
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican provides covid-19 vaccine to 1,200 of Rome's poor and homeless

Italy to reopen primary schools as Rome moves to orange zone
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen primary schools as Rome moves to orange zone

29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

29 million doses of the AstraZeneca found in Anagni, Italy

Pope orders pay cuts for cardinals to save Vatican jobs
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope orders pay cuts for cardinals to save Vatican jobs

Children across Italy protest over covid school closures
Coronavirus in Italy

Children across Italy protest over covid school closures

Covid-19: Italy to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations

Italy mourns its covid dead with remembrance day on 18 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy mourns its covid dead with remembrance day on 18 March

Covid-19: Italy’s doctors and nurses nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s doctors and nurses nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

In lockdown Italy, school kids get online art history lessons from Uffizi Gallery
Coronavirus in Italy

In lockdown Italy, school kids get online art history lessons from Uffizi Gallery