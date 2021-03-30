Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Draghi and wife receive vaccine at Termini station in Rome.

Italian premier Mario Draghi has received his first dose of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine in Rome this morning, 30 March, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Draghi, together with his wife Maria Serenella Cappello, were vaccinated against covid-19 at the vaccination hub at Termini station , after waiting the turn for their age group.

Earlier this month the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Rome's Spallanzani hospital.

Yesterday it was reported that Italy is expecting the first batch of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine to arrive within weeks.