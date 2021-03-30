Italian premier Mario Draghi gets AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Draghi and wife receive vaccine at Termini station in Rome.
Earlier this month the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, received his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at Rome's Spallanzani hospital.
Yesterday it was reported that Italy is expecting the first batch of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine to arrive within weeks.
Il Presidente Draghi e la moglie Maria Serenella Cappello si sono sottoposti questa mattina alla vaccinazione anti Covid-19, con #AstraZeneca, nell’hub della Stazione Roma Termini come previsto dal calendario della campagna vaccinale predisposto dalla Regione Lazio pic.twitter.com/56ULW16f0o
— Palazzo_Chigi (@Palazzo_Chigi) March 30, 2021
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Monteverde Vecchio - Large 4-bedroom flat with huge Terrace
Studio apartment near Piazza Navona
SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
Elegant, 3-bedrrom fully furnished flat - Trastevere