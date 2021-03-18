Covid-19: Italy to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations

EU agency says AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine is "safe and effective."

Italy is to resume its AstraZeneca vaccination programme tomorrow, Friday 19 March, after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded that the covid-19 vaccine is "safe and effective." 

Welcoming the news, Italy's premier Mario Draghi said: "The administration of the Astrazeneca vaccine will resume as early as tomorrow," adding that the "government's priority remains carrying out the greatest number of vaccinations in the shortest possible time."

The medicines regulator carried out its review after 13 EU states, including Italy, ordered the temporary suspension of the vaccine over fears of a possible link to blood clots.

The EMA found the vaccine was "not associated" with higher risk of clots and that its benefits outweigh the risks.
