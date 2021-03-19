Rome to plant 2,500 new trees this year

City will also remove stumps and dead trees around Rome as part of a €1.4 million planting project.

Rome is to plant more than 2,500 new trees throughout the city by the end of this year, the mayor Virginia Raggi has announced.

The project, costing €1.4 million, began on 18 March and in addition to planting new trees will see the removal of stumps and the replacement of trees that have failed to take root over the last year.

The planting scheme will focus on parks, villas, gardens and tree-lined roads, with the most suitable trees selected based on the site.

Raggi, who is seeking re-election later this year, said the city "will plant a record number of trees within a few months" thanks to the project which will also "reduce air pollution."

The mayor said the trees will be planted in "those spaces that have remained empty for decades, which will finally be filled and will bring greenery back to many streets of the capital."

The city's councillor for green policies, Laura Fiorini, underlined the administration's environmentally-friendly credentials and said that 2,500 trees would absorb "more than six tons of carbon dioxide a year."

News of the tree planting project comes amid increasing concern for the city's pine trees which are under threat from the pine tortoise scale insect, a deadly parasite that is decimating the pine population in south-central Italy.

The capital recently undertook trials to save 200 umbrella pines around the Circus Maximus as private firms carry out numerous interventions on trees around the city, notably in the Giardino degli Aranci.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74108
Previous article Covid-19: Italy to resume AstraZeneca vaccinations

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Mount Etna emits 12 km high ash plume into sky
Environment

Italy: Mount Etna emits 12 km high ash plume into sky

Italy’s Mount Etna volcano spews lava into night sky
Environment

Italy’s Mount Etna volcano spews lava into night sky

The race to save Rome's pines before it's too late
Environment

The race to save Rome's pines before it's too late

Rome takes steps to save its pine trees from parasite insect
Environment

Rome takes steps to save its pine trees from parasite insect

Rome's starlings: kinetic artists or urban pests?
Environment

Rome's starlings: kinetic artists or urban pests?

Italy: Don't let masks end up in nature, says WWF
Environment

Italy: Don't let masks end up in nature, says WWF

Rome risks losing 50,000 pine trees to invasive insect
Environment

Rome risks losing 50,000 pine trees to invasive insect

Italy: Wildfires continue to rage around L'Aquila
Environment

Italy: Wildfires continue to rage around L'Aquila

Sole inhabitant of Italian paradise island faces eviction
Environment

Sole inhabitant of Italian paradise island faces eviction

Italy braced for intense heatwave
Environment

Italy braced for intense heatwave

Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July
Environment

Rome issues storm warning on Friday 17 July

Palermo floods: search underway after heaviest rain since 1790
Environment

Palermo floods: search underway after heaviest rain since 1790

Phone card from 1994 found in the sand: On Socials 'So that's how they clean beaches?'
Environment

Phone card from 1994 found in the sand: On Socials 'So that's how they clean beaches?'

Why are so many fish dying in Rome's river Tiber?
Environment

Why are so many fish dying in Rome's river Tiber?

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber
Environment

Alarm as hundreds of fish die in Rome's river Tiber