Florence unveils striking street art 'wound' at Palazzo Strozzi
JR transforms Renaissance façade as part of a debate on the accessibility of culture in the age of covid-19.
The façade of Florence’s Palazzo Strozzi has been transformed by the celebrated French street artist JR who has created a striking site-specific installation entitled La Ferita (The wound).
The work, created in collaboration with the Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi and the city of Florence, offers a virtual peep inside the closed palace and is designed to spark a debate on the accessibility of culture in the era of covid-19.
Palazzo Strozzi said its decision to create an outdoor artwork that "everyone can see" can be interpreted both as "an invitation to rediscover a direct relationship with art and as an encouragement to explore new forms of sharing and participation."
For more details about the project see Palazzo Strozzi website.
Work in progress @palazzostrozzi pic.twitter.com/TgFYxjGFhQ
— JR (@JRart) March 18, 2021
