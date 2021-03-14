Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones

Download the "modulo di autodichiarazione" form required to leave your house in Italy's "zone rosse."

The Italian government has declared the highest level "red zone" covid-19 restrictions will apply from 15 March until 5 April in the following regions: Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio (Rome), Lombardia (Milan), Marche, Molise, Piemonte, Puglia, Veneto and the autonomous province of Trento.

People are restricted from leaving their homes unless for urgent or necessary reasons such as work or health, with the obligation to carry a modulo di autodichiarazione or "self-declaration" form stating their motive for being out.

In addition to compiling personal details including name, date of birth, home address and telephone number, people will be asked to state where they are coming from and where they are going.

They must also confirm they are aware of the covid-19 restrictions and the penalties for violating the rules.

The form, available on the interior ministry website, can be downloaded here:

DOWNLOAD THE FORM YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOUSE IN ITALY'S RED ZONES

The zona rossa restrictions will see the closure of non-essential shops, hairdressers, restaurants and museums.

All schools are closed (including kindergartens) with distance learning applying from elementary school upwards.

Essential services such as food shops, pharmacies, banks and post offices will remain open as nornal.

For full details, including answers to the most frequently asked questions, see Palazzo Chigi website.

Photo Wanted in Rome