Covid-19: the form you need to go out in Italy's red zones

Download the "modulo di autodichiarazione" form required to leave your house in Italy's "zone rosse."

The Italian government has declared the highest level "red zone" covid-19 restrictions will apply from 15 March until 5 April in the following regions: Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio (Rome), Lombardia (Milan), Marche, Molise, Piemonte, Puglia, Veneto and the autonomous province of Trento.

People are restricted from leaving their homes unless for urgent or necessary reasons such as work or health, with the obligation to carry a modulo di autodichiarazione or "self-declaration" form stating their motive for being out.

In addition to compiling personal details including name, date of birth, home address and telephone number, people will be asked to state where they are coming from and where they are going.

They must also confirm they are aware of the covid-19 restrictions and the penalties for violating the rules.

The form, available on the interior ministry website, can be downloaded here:

DOWNLOAD THE FORM YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOUSE IN ITALY'S RED ZONES

The zona rossa restrictions will see the closure of non-essential shops, hairdressers, restaurants and museums.

All schools are closed (including kindergartens) with distance learning applying from elementary school upwards.

Essential services such as food shops, pharmacies, banks and post offices will remain open as nornal.

For full details, including answers to the most frequently asked questions, see Palazzo Chigi website.

Photo Wanted in Rome
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74065
Previous article Italy: Piemonte suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death of teacher

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Piemonte suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death of teacher
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Piemonte suspends AstraZeneca vaccine after death of teacher

Covid-19: Italy imposes Easter lockdown as Rome and Milan shut schools
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy imposes Easter lockdown as Rome and Milan shut schools

Rome restaurants packed ahead of lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome restaurants packed ahead of lockdown

Covid-19: Italy approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy approves Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions amid new wave
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tightens covid-19 restrictions amid new wave

Italy: EU says no indication of link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: EU says no indication of link between AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots

Covid-19: Italy bans AstraZeneca batch amid probe into two deaths
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bans AstraZeneca batch amid probe into two deaths

Covid-19: Italy to get up to 80 million vaccine doses by end of summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy to get up to 80 million vaccine doses by end of summer

Italy braced for tougher covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy braced for tougher covid-19 restrictions

Rome taxis take over-80s for covid vaccine for free
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome taxis take over-80s for covid vaccine for free

Italy's President Mattarella gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's President Mattarella gets covid-19 vaccine in Rome

Italy to launch 'Covid-Free' trains between Rome and Milan
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to launch 'Covid-Free' trains between Rome and Milan

Covid-19: Italy marks one year since first lockdown as death toll passes 100,000

Covid-19: Italy marks one year since first lockdown as death toll passes 100,000

Italy blocks export of covid-19 vaccines to Australia
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy blocks export of covid-19 vaccines to Australia

Covid-19: Made in Italy bulk vaccines 'in 4-6 months'
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Made in Italy bulk vaccines 'in 4-6 months'