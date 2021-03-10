Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 March

Traffic restrictions programmed for 14 March to battle air pollution in Rome.

Rome motorists will be prohibited from driving within the fascia verde (green belt) on Sunday 14 March from 07.30 to 12.30 and from 16.30 until 20.30.

The traffic restrictions are designed to curb air pollution in the capital, in what is the fourth and final edition of the so-called domeniche ecologiche (Ecological Sundays).

Only the least polluting vehicles will be allowed on the roads, such as those powered by GPL and methane, as well as electric, hybrid and Euro 6 cars.

In addition, police will be limiting the flow of crowds this weekend, due to covid-19, on shopping streets in the centre, in Trastevere and Campo de' Fiori, as well as in the Ostia coastal area.

For details of the traffic restrictions see city website.