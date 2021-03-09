Rome taxis take over-80s for covid vaccine for free

Rome mayor announces free taxi scheme for over-80s travelling to receive covid vaccines in the capital.

Rome residents aged over 80 who have to receive the covid-19 vaccine will be able to reach the vaccination centres for free by taxi, beginning from 10 March.

News of the “Ti accompagno io” (I accompany you) campaign was announced by the city's mayor Virginia Raggi who thanked the organisers: Fondazione Ania, Cooperativa Radiotaxi 3570, Associazione Indagini3 and Fondazione UniVerde.

"Roman taxi drivers are again the protagonists of a beautiful story of solidarity," said Raggi who noted that can drivers have "given indispensable support to the city" in recent months despite "being among the workers worst affected" by the covid-19 crisis.

"They have accompanied doctors and health workers to the hospital free of charge" - said the mayor - "They have brought groceries and medicines to the homes of the most fragile people."

The announcement came the same day that the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, received a vaccine at Rome's Spallanzani hospital where he waited in line with ordinary Roman citizens.