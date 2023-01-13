Rome public transport strike on Monday 16 January called off

Union calls off Rome's first public transport strike of 2023.
A four-hour public transport strike scheduled in Rome on Monday 16 January has been called off, the Faisa Confail trade union said.
Rome's public transport network will run as normal on Monday morning, the city has confirmed.
The strike, which had been programmed from 08.30 to 12.30, would have affected buses, trams, metro and light-rail services operated by municipal public transport provider ATAC.
Sospeso lo sciopero di 4 ore indetto in Atac dal sindacato Faisa Cisal per lunedì 16 gennaio. Il servizio di trasporto pubblico quindi sarà regolare sull'intera rete.
— Roma Mobilità (@romamobilita) January 13, 2023
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Women civil rights and freedom
Experienced male care Assistant/housekeeper/ driver
3D modeler and CAD designer Junior looking for job or cooperation in Rome
Web designer and webmaster available in Rome