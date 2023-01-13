13.8 C
News Transport

Rome public transport strike on Monday 16 January called off

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Union calls off Rome's first public transport strike of 2023.

A four-hour public transport strike scheduled in Rome on Monday 16 January has been called off, the Faisa Confail trade union said.

Rome's public transport network will run as normal on Monday morning, the city has confirmed.

The strike, which had been programmed from 08.30 to 12.30, would have affected buses, trams, metro and light-rail services operated by municipal public transport provider ATAC.

