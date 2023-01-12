6.4 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 12 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Monday 16 January

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

First public transport strike of 2023 in Rome.

Commuters in Rome face a four-hour public transport strike on Monday 16 January, from 08.30 to 12.30.

The strike, called by the Faisa Confail trade union, will affect buses, trams, metro and light-rail services operated by municipal public transport provider ATAC.

Bus routes operated by Roma TPL and Cotral will not be affected by the strike, the city has confirmed.

For more details of the public transport strike see the city's mobility website.

