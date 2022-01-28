Rome public transport strike on 4 February

Rome strike comes to affect bus, metro, tram and light rail services.

Commuters in Rome face a four-hour public transport strike on Friday 4 February, from 08.30-12.30.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and light rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Civitacastellana-Viterbo operated by ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

The strike is part of a nationwide action organised by the USB trade union representing public transport workers.

The union says the strike has been called to seek "a decent public service, security and income", and against "precarious employment and exploitation."

