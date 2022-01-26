Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish

News of anti-Semitic incident comes as Italy prepares to mark International Holocaust Day.

Italian police are investigating an alleged anti-Semitic attack on a 12-year-old boy by teenagers in a village near Livorno, in the Tuscany region of Italy.

The incident occurred on Sunday in a park near the boy's home at Venturina Terme, in the coastal Campiglia Marittima area, and was reported to authorities by his parents on Tuesday.

The altercation began after the boy was insulted by two girls, aged 15, part of a group of teens that were not among his circle of friends.

"You should shut up because you are Jewish", the girls allegedly said to the boy who stood up for himself before being pushed, kicked, hit and spat upon.

The anti-Semitic insults hurled at him included: "You should die in the oven."

The boy's father, a well-known figure in the Florentine Jewish community, said that nobody intervened to defend his son.

"When he came home his coat was covered in spit" - the man told newspaper La Repubblica: "He was trying to hide it. He was trembling. He's still scared, in shock."

The boy's father said other anti-Semitic incidents had occurred in the past, when children in the boy's primary school wrote messages with swastikas, however this time he said: "We can't stay silent anymore."

On Tuesday, when news of the incident first broke, the boy's classmates reportedly gathered around to offer him their support, while on Wednesday evening - the eve of International Holocaust Memorial Day - a candlelit vigil will be held on the streets of Venturina Terme in solidarity with the boy.

The attack has provoked a wave of indignation and solidarity from politicians, Jewish figures and the general public in Italy.

Interior minister Luciana Lamorgese said the "vile anti-Semitic attack arouses deep indignation", adding that it "does not only affect the young man's family and the Jewish community" but everyone.

Liliana Segre, the 91-year-old Holocaust survivor and senator-for-life, condemned the attack, saying: "These are things that don't surprise me, unfortunately I'm used to it", adding: "History repeats itself."

General Info

Address 57021 Venturina Terme, Province of Livorno, Italy

View on Map

Italy: 12-year-old boy insulted and attacked for being Jewish

57021 Venturina Terme, Province of Livorno, Italy

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76358
Previous article Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels
English news in Italy

Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on 20 January
English news in Italy

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on 20 January

Italy: Airbnb offers free one-year stay in Sicily
English news in Italy

Italy: Airbnb offers free one-year stay in Sicily

Covid: Italy hotel turns away John Malkovich for expired Super Green Pass
English news in Italy

Covid: Italy hotel turns away John Malkovich for expired Super Green Pass

Italy’s €471 million villa with Caravaggio mural fails to sell at auction
English news in Italy

Italy’s €471 million villa with Caravaggio mural fails to sell at auction

Italy's sale of the century: Rome villa with its own Caravaggio
English news in Italy

Italy's sale of the century: Rome villa with its own Caravaggio

Italy's Sapienza University honours Anthony Fauci
English news in Italy

Italy's Sapienza University honours Anthony Fauci

Italy steps closer to referendums on cannabis and euthanasia
English news in Italy

Italy steps closer to referendums on cannabis and euthanasia

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster
English news in Italy

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag
English news in Italy

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag