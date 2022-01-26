Italy's former royal family seeks return of crown jewels

Savoia family back in the news in Italy as they take legal action to reclaim crown jewels after 75 years.

Descendants of Italy's former royal family are suing the Italian state in an attempt to reclaim the crown jewels which have been kept in a bank vault in Rome since 5 June 1946, three days after the referendum in which Italians voted to abolish the monarchy.

The Savoia, or Savoy family, are seeking the return "within 10 days" of the treasures which include tiaras, earrings, brooches and necklaces, studded with 6,732 diamonds and 2,000 pearls.

The lawsuit is being taken by Prince Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy, 84, and his sisters the princesses Maria Pia, 87, Maria Gabriella, 81, and Maria Beatrice, 78, who claim: "Those jewels are ours and, as personal assets, we have the right to have them back."

The Savoys are to sue Italy's prime minister, the ministry of economy and the Bank of Italy for the return of the crown jewels, after more than 75 years, following the state's rejection of a mediation attempt on Tuesday.

Italy's premier Mario Draghi and finance minister Daniele Franco did not attend the 40-minute meeting in Rome, reports Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The elderly former royals taking legal action are the children of Italy's last king Umberto II who ruled for only 34 days before going into exile in Portugal, never setting foot in Italy again. He died in Geneva, aged 78, in 1983.

Umberto's father, King Victor Emmanuel III, reigned from 1900 until May 1946 when he abdicated in favour of his son after being discredited by his support for Mussolini during world war two. He died in exile in Egypt, aged 78, in 1947.

The Savoy family was represented at Tuesday's meeting by Vittorio Emanuele's 49-year-old son Emanuele Filiberto - grandson of Italy's last king - who was born and raised in Switzerland.

The prince first set foot on Italian soil in 2002 when an amendment was made to the Italian constitution lifting the ban that had prohibited male descendants of the House of Savoy entering Italy.

"That the jewels remained locked in a Bank of Italy vault is ridiculous" - Emanuele Filiberto told Corriere della Sera on Tuesday - "If we get them back, we will have them exhibited."

Sergio Orlandi, the family's lawyer, told Italian news agency ANSA: "Unlike the other assets, the [crown jewels] have never been confiscated and have remained pending. Therefore they must be returned.”

No official valuation has ever been made of the jewels whose worth has been estimated in the past to range from a few million up to €500 million, according to Corriere della Sera.

Italy's Festa della Repubblica, held each year on 2 June, commemorates the day in 1946 when Italians voted in favour of a republic and against the monarchy.

Photo Il Fatto Quotidiano

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 100 years of Baci Perugina chocolates

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee
English news in Italy

Italy seeks UNESCO heritage status for Italian espresso coffee

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake
English news in Italy

Italy's Calabria region hit by 4.3-magnitude earthquake

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on 20 January
English news in Italy

Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules on 20 January

Italy: Airbnb offers free one-year stay in Sicily
English news in Italy

Italy: Airbnb offers free one-year stay in Sicily

Covid: Italy hotel turns away John Malkovich for expired Super Green Pass
English news in Italy

Covid: Italy hotel turns away John Malkovich for expired Super Green Pass

Italy’s €471 million villa with Caravaggio mural fails to sell at auction
English news in Italy

Italy’s €471 million villa with Caravaggio mural fails to sell at auction

Italy's sale of the century: Rome villa with its own Caravaggio
English news in Italy

Italy's sale of the century: Rome villa with its own Caravaggio

Italy's Sapienza University honours Anthony Fauci
English news in Italy

Italy's Sapienza University honours Anthony Fauci

Italy steps closer to referendums on cannabis and euthanasia
English news in Italy

Italy steps closer to referendums on cannabis and euthanasia

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster
English news in Italy

Italy marks 10 years since Costa Concordia disaster

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag
English news in Italy

Rome funeral shock as coffin draped in Nazi flag

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals
English news in Italy

Outrage in Italy as Scala dei Turchi cliffs stained red by vandals

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag
English news in Italy

Italy celebrates 225 years of tricolour flag

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin
English news in Italy

Italy honours slain anti-Mafia judges with new €2 coin