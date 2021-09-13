Rome metro and bus strike on Friday 17 September

Rome commuters face 'venerdì nero' on Friday.

Rome's public transport network is at risk on Friday 17 September due to a 24-hour strike called by the USB union representing workers at ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and the light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord operated by municipal transport company ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

Rome's public transport will be at risk from 08.30 until 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

However services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

On the night of Thursday 16 September the city's night bus service may be disrupted, while on Friday ticket offices, escalators, elevators and chair lifts in metro stations are not guaranteed to be operating.

Unions say the strike action is over a range issues including contracts, job security, safety in the workplace, the right to strike, and the battle against all forms of gender discrimination, racism and sexism.

The transport strike comes the same week as Rome's schools reopen after the summer break.

For strike details see the Roma Mobilità website.