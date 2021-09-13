Rome metro and bus strike on Friday 17 September

Rome commuters face 'venerdì nero' on Friday.

Rome's public transport network is at risk on Friday 17 September due to a 24-hour strike called by the USB union representing workers at ATAC, Roma TPL and Cotral.

The strike will affect Rome's network of buses, trams, metro and the light-rail services Roma-Lido, Termini-Centocelle and Roma-Nord operated by municipal transport company ATAC, as well as bus services provided by Roma TPL and Cotral in the suburbs and greater Rome area.

Rome's public transport will be at risk from 08.30 until 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

However services will be guaranteed during the busiest rush hour periods in the morning and evening: until 08.30 and from 17.00 until 20.00.

On the night of Thursday 16 September the city's night bus service may be disrupted, while on Friday ticket offices, escalators, elevators and chair lifts in metro stations are not guaranteed to be operating.

Unions say the strike action is over a range issues including contracts, job security, safety in the workplace, the right to strike, and the battle against all forms of gender discrimination, racism and sexism.

The transport strike comes the same week as Rome's schools reopen after the summer break.

For strike details see the Roma Mobilità website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75574
Previous article Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome electric scooter user killed in crash as calls grow in Italy for safety rules
Transport

Rome electric scooter user killed in crash as calls grow in Italy for safety rules

Rome buses destroyed in dawn fire at depot
Transport

Rome buses destroyed in dawn fire at depot

Rome removes cobblestones from Via Nazionale
Transport

Rome removes cobblestones from Via Nazionale

Rome faces public transport strike on 12 July
Transport

Rome faces public transport strike on 12 July

Rome city bus catches fire
Transport

Rome city bus catches fire

Italian consumer group files complaint over Rome electric scooters
Transport

Italian consumer group files complaint over Rome electric scooters

Rome bus bursts into flames near ministry of defence
Transport

Rome bus bursts into flames near ministry of defence

Rome welcomes electric Fiat 500 car sharing LeasysGO!
Transport

Rome welcomes electric Fiat 500 car sharing LeasysGO!

Rome faces 24-hour public transport strike on 1 June
Transport

Rome faces 24-hour public transport strike on 1 June

Rome bus ticket inspectors get back on board
Transport

Rome bus ticket inspectors get back on board

Rome public transport strike on 23 April
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 23 April

Rome bike path to link Colosseum and Circus Maximus
Transport

Rome bike path to link Colosseum and Circus Maximus

Rome train passengers flee as electric cables catch fire
Transport

Rome train passengers flee as electric cables catch fire

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 26 March
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on Friday 26 March

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 March
Transport

Rome traffic ban on Sunday 14 March