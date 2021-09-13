Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'

Activist used spray paint to deface Marconi bust in Rome.

A police investigation is underway in Rome after a bust of Guglielmo Marconi, the Italian inventor of the radio, was defaced with spray paint in the central Villa Borghese park on Sunday morning.

The action has been claimed by a group calling itself Creare è Distruggere (To create is to destroy) in response to Marconi's links to fascism.

The group filmed the vandalism, carried out by a man who arrived by bicycle, posting a message on social media and leaving a note at the scene, accusing Marconi of being a fascist.

Rome police are analysing footage and text published by the group on the internet as part of a probe into the incident which occurred in the Pincio area in front of onlookers.

Born in Bologna in 1874, Marconi developed and marketed the first successful long-distance wireless telegraph and in 1901 broadcast the first transatlantic radio signal.

Marconi's connections to the fascist regime continue to be a subject of controversy in Italy today.

He joined the Fascist Party in 1923 and this led him to be given various prestigious public offices including president the Academy of Italy.

Documents unearthed in 2002 suggest that Marconi actively adhered to Mussolini's anti-Semitic policies by blocking Jewish candidates when he was head of the academy in the early 1930s.

Marconi set up Vatican Radio for Pope Pius XI in 1931 and died in Rome in 1937.

 

General Info

Address Viale Gabriele D'Annunzio, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome bust of Italian radio inventor Marconi defaced for 'fascist links'

Viale Gabriele D'Annunzio, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75573
Previous article Italy's schools reopen with new covid Green Pass rules

RELATED ARTICLES

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci
History

The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there
History

Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler
History

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night
History

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours
History

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor
History

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill
History

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum
History

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours
History

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum
History

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael
History

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors
History

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus
History

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber
History

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber